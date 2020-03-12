Area Residential Care will suspend day and community program activities for the next two weeks.
The Dubuque-based organization announced that the activities are suspended to help prevent the spread of influenza and CVOID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Residents will remain at home with staff, according to an email from the organization.
Additionally, the organization is immediately implementing a no-visitor policy at all of its residences.
Area Residential Care provides services for people with intellectual disabilities.