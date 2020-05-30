Six new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 345 cases as of the latter time.
No additional related deaths in the county were reported in that time frame, so that tally remains at 18.
A total of 164 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered in the county, while five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most-recent state data.
Elsewhere, one additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Clayton County during that time frame, pushing its total to 33. No new cases were reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, 376 new confirmed cases were reported from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today. At that time, the total stood at 19,167.
Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in that time frame, pushing the state total to 530.