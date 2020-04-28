UPDATE
An "outbreak" of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Dubuque long-term-care facility, public health officials announced today.
Four cases have been confirmed, including both staff and residents, at Dubuque Specialty Care, 2935 Kaufmann Ave. The state declares an "outbreak" when there are at least three cases of COVID-19 at a single long-term-care facility.
A press release from Dubuque County states that the long-term-care facility's staff has notified residents and their families and is working closely with state and local health officials.
Twenty-three such outbreaks have been declared statewide, but this is the first in Dubuque County. No outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Meanwhile, a third death related to the coronavirus also is being reported in Dubuque County. The person was between the ages of 61 and 80.
Statewide, 508 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported today, along with nine more related deaths. The state's total now stand at 6,376 confirmed cases and 136 deaths.
One more case was reported today in Dubuque County, bringing its total to 88.
With no new cases today, Jackson County remains at five, Delaware County at four and Jones County at 19.
The number of cases in Clayton County was reduced by one case to 12 today. There has been one death in Clayton County.
State officials report that 39,823 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, including 1,133 in Dubuque County.