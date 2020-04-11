One new case each in Clayton and Delaware counties were among 122 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses announced this morning by State of Iowa officials.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,510, a 9% increase over Friday's total. Three more related deaths were reported -- one each in Crawford, Johnson and Madison counties -- bringing Iowa's death toll to 34.
In Wisconsin, 145 new cases were reported statewide today, a 5% increase that brings the state's total to 3,213. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 137.
In Illinois, another 1,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. The 7% increase brings the statewide total to 19,180.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: