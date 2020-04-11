SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

One new case each in Clayton and Delaware counties were among 122 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses announced this morning by State of Iowa officials. 

The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,510, a 9% increase over Friday's total. Three more related deaths were reported -- one each in Crawford, Johnson and Madison counties -- bringing Iowa's death toll to 34. 

In Wisconsin, 145 new cases were reported statewide today, a 5% increase that brings the state's total to 3,213. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 137. 

In Illinois, another 1,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. The 7% increase brings the statewide total to 19,180.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-11-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Saturday afternoon, April 11. 
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-11-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Saturday afternoon, April 11. 
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-11-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Saturday morning, April 11.

