Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 more virus-related deaths between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 10.4%.
- Clayton County reported five additional deaths during the time period but the number of cases remained unchanged. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 14%.
- Jackson and Jones counties both reported five additional cases, with rates of 14% and 12.7%, respectively. Delaware County reported four additional cases and a rate of 11.3%. Jones County reported an additional related death.
- The state health department released updated hospitalization data late Saturday. Local hospitalizations were as follows: Dubuque County has 24 residents hospitalized, a decrease of three compared to Thursday; Delaware County had two, a decrease of two; Jones County had five, a decrease of one; Jackson County had four, an increase of one and Clayton County’s number remained three.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state was reporting outbreaks at seven local long-term-care facilities. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 25; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 22; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,017 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 267,253. The statewide death toll rose to 3,589.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of eight confirmed cases and Lafayette County reported five additional cases. The state website reported eight additional cases in Iowa County and five additional cases in Crawford County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,826 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 457,177. The state also reported 18 additional deaths, for a toll of 4,417.
- In Illinois, the state website reported Jo Daviess County had eight new cases Sunday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,003 additional cases, for a total of 900,370. The state’s related death toll rose by 79, to 15,202.