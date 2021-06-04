The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Four additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,468.
- As of Thursday, 138,844 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated, 57.1% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.3%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.8%; Delaware County, 1.3%; Jackson County, 4.6%; and Jones County, 4.7%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most-recent data states that, as of Wednesday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one more than reported Monday. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, the same as Monday. One such resident of Jones County was hospitalized, the same as Monday. No such residents of Clayton or Jackson counties were hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- Iowa reported 126 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 371,761.
- The state reported four additional related deaths, so the death toll increased to 6,065.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,390,163 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 55.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 165 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 610,565. The state reported 7,129 deaths, an increase of 19.
- As of Thursday, 2,606,191 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,383,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, an increase of 674 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 23 to 22,865.
As of Thursday, 5,113,364 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 50.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.