One additional case of COVID-19 in Dubuque County was confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 385 cases at the latter time.
One additional related death in the county also was reported in that time frame, raising the toll to 22.
No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals stood at 35, 27, 14 and 41.
Statewide, 137 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 24.046 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Two more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 653.