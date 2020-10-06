PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville is accepting registrations for people who wish to speak during a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 13, regarding a proposed face mask ordinance.
Members of the public can indicate whether they wish to speak, or they can simply register “in favor” or “against” the proposal, according to a press release.
Email a contact name, telephone number, address, speaking preference and indication of support or dissent to cityofplatteville@platteville.org by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
The ordinance would mandate mask-wearing within publicly accessible indoor spaces.
Platteville police could issue municipal citations to violators or business owners who fail to enforce the order.
After providing a warning, fines would range from $10 to $40 for a first offense and $50 to $150 for subsequent infractions. Those with medical conditions, younger than 5 years of age or whose religion prohibits them from wearing a face covering would be exempt.
To view a copy of the draft ordinance, visit www.bit.ly/33rPNo9.