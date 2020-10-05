Thirty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,731.
There were 105 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 31,449. That means the county had a positivity rate of 28.6% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate inched up to 11.9%.
Delaware County reported six additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, climbing to 506.
Five new cases each were recorded for Clayton and Jones counties, pushing their respective totals to 289 and 316.
There were four new cases in Jackson County, as its tally climbed to 405.
There were no additional related deaths reported in the time frame in any of those five counties, so the tolls remained at 44 for Dubuque County, four for Delaware County and three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported four more cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 57. Of those reported cases, 32 people have recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, 12 of which have recovered.
Two more cases were reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, raising its total to 15 with none recovered at this point.
Statewide, Iowa reported 371 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 92,914.
The death toll in Iowa rose by six to 1,387.