In Iowa, there were 212 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The statewide total stood at 28,944 at the latter time.
There were six additional related deaths reported during that time frame, bringing the state total to 713.
In Wisconsin, another 601 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the state's total to 28,659.
Seven more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 784.
In Illinois, an additional 724 confirmed cases and 23 related deaths were reported Tuesday.
The statewide totals stood at 143,185 cases and 6,923 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)