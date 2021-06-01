Three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,451.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, so the county’s total remained at 209, the sixth-highest in the state.
Clayton County's positive cases decreased by two in that 24-hour period, bringing its total down to 1,704.
There were no additional cases reported in Jackson, Jones or Delaware counties, where the county totals remained 2,245, 3,008 and 2,108, respectively.
There was one additional related death in Clayton County in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 57.
No additional related deaths were reported in Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,448 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 41 during the 24-hour span.
There were two additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, so the death toll increased to 6,057.