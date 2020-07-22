Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today. The county also tallied one additional death, so that toll now stands at 24.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,239 as of 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 272, to 17,694, as of 11 a.m., for an 8% positivity rate.
Jackson County reported three more positive cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 101. Clayton and Jones counties each reported two additional cases for totals of 63 and 100, respectively. Delaware County ticked up one to 67 positive cases.
None of the other counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths.
Statewide, Iowa reported 373 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 39,793.
There have been 427,908 tests completed, an increase of 4,685 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the past 24 hours is equal to Dubuque's at 8%.
Nine more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 808.