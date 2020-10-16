A third long-term-care facility in Dubuque County now is battling a COVID-19 outbreak.
The State of Iowa now is reporting an outbreak at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, with six cases as of 11 a.m. today.
There are two other such outbreaks in the count: at MercyOne Dyersville, which has 28 cases with 11 recovered, and at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, with 19 cases and 16 recovered.
Statewide, there were 61 such outbreaks affecting nearly 1,500 people as of 11 a.m. today.
That includes two outbreaks in Delaware County. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester has 73 cases, with 39 individuals now reported as recovered. That remains the fourth-largest current outbreak in the state.
Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered.
No such outbreaks are being reported for Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties.