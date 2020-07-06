Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, pushing the county’s total to 692. The nine positives came out of just 22 new completed tests — a 41% positivity rate, albeit in a very small sample size. The county’s rate to date is 5.8%, a figure that has been climbing in recent days. In the previous 24-hour period, the rate was 14% (when there were 66 new cases). It was 4.2% (11 new cases), 12% (70) and 6.5% (27) in the three 24-hour periods before that. Dubuque County still is far below the statewide rate of 9.4%.
- With no new deaths, Dubuque County’s total of 22 has been unchanged since June 15. The number of people who have recovered ticked up four, so the number of “active” cases in the county stood at 268 as of 5 p.m. Sunday — five more than one day prior. It is unclear how many people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County are hospitalized. The State of Iowa hasn’t updated its data on that in days, still listing five people that were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
- The four other counties in the TH coverage area also reported new cases during the 24-hour span. Jackson County added three; Jones County, two; and Clayton and Delaware counties, one each.
- Statewide, there were 31,433 total cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 372 over 24 hours earlier. For the second consecutive 24-hour period, no additional related deaths were reported. That toll remains at 721.
- In Wisconsin, five more cases were reported in Grant County, while Iowa County had one more case.
- Statewide, there were 522 new cases reported Sunday. The state’s tally climbed to 31,577. For the second consecutive day, no related deaths were reported, so the state toll remained at 796.
- In Illinois, 639 additional cases were reported Sunday, along with six more deaths. The totals stood at 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths.