Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 356 cases as of the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported during that 24-hour span, so the county's toll remains at 21.
No new cases were reported in that time frame in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 34 cases, 19, 13 and 37.
Statewide, 388 new cases were recorded from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today. The total was 21,094 as of 11 a.m. today.
Nine additional deaths also were reported, so that toll now stands at 589.