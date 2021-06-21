The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- No other additional cases were reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday in the TH’s coverage area. There were no additional deaths reported in the area.
- As of Sunday, 145,662 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, 56.3% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 52 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 373,101. The state’s death toll increased by two to 6,114.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,481,860 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 55.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not update the number of cases or deaths in the state on Sunday. As of the state’s last report, there have been 612,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,235 deaths statewide.
- As of Sunday, 2,784,567 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 55.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health recently moved to updating COVID-19 data on its website Monday through Friday. As of Friday, the state was reporting 1,388,688 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 23,133.
As of Sunday, 5,594,961 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.