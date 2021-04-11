The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Seventeen more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, raising the county’s total to 13,002.
- There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that time frame.
- By 5 p.m. Saturday, 79,412 residents in the coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 26.3% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.4% as of 5 p.m. Friday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 4%; Delaware County, 5.3%; Jackson County, 4.4%; and Jones County, 3.8%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. As of Thursday, six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized. There were three residents hospitalized each in Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
- Regional Medical Center Manchester is hosting four vaccine clinics next week. To register for the clinic in Strawberry Point on Wednesday, April 14, visit
. To register for the clinic in Winthrop on Thursday, April 15, visit
. Clinics will also be held in Manchester on April 14 and 15. To register, visit
or
- . Those needing assistance accessing the online form can call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 441 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday for a total of 356,510. The state reported eight additional related deaths, so the death toll rose to 5,857.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 762,170 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 28,387 from Friday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County will hold clinics at the County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien on Monday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 14. Health officials will also hold clinics in Wauzeka on Thursday, April 15, and in Gays Mills on Friday, April 16. To register, visit
- .
- Wisconsin reported 804 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total to 584,739. The state’s death toll increased by four, raising the total to 6,676.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,386,707 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, or 23.8% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,276,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday, a 24-hour increase of 3,630. The state reported 13 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,489.
- Illinois also reported 2,777,567 residents were ful
ly vaccinated — 21.8% of the state’s population.