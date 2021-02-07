Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Another COVID-19-related death was reported for Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the county’s to-date toll to 185. The total is the sixth-highest in the state. (Dubuque County has the eighth-highest population). Polk County has had 513 deaths and Linn County, 300.
- Dubuque County’s total one week earlier — at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 — was 166.
- Meanwhile, Dubuque County added six new COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate decreased to 7.3% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Among new confirmed cases in the county in the previous 14 days, 21% of them were in the 30-to-39 age group, while 20% were from 18 to 29 years old. Fourteen percent were children younger than 18, while people ages 40 to 49 and 60 to 69 each made up 11%. The 50-59 group represented 10%, while 70-79 and 80 and up each had 7%.
- The other four local Iowa counties also had small cases increases: Delaware County, four; Clayton and Jackson counties, three each; and Jones County, one.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Jackson County had the highest 14-day positivity rate in the group at 11.7%, which was unchanged from 24 hours earlier. Jones County was at 9.6% and Delaware County at 8.8%, both down slightly. Clayton County was at 5.9% just as it was 24 hours earlier.
- The state did not provide updated county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most recent figures were as of Wednesday afternoon, when 12 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five; Jackson County, five; Delaware County, two; and Clayton County, zero.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had six new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 420 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the total climbing to 323,940. There were 41 more deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 5,108.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County’s total climbed by nine Saturday, while Lafayette County’s rose by eight. There were six new cases in Grant County and none in Crawford County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 934 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 549,155. There were 32 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,052.
- In Illinois, the state reported two additional cases in Jo Daviess County on Saturday.
- The statewide total grew by 3,062 new cases Saturday, along with 59 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,144,281 cases and 19,585 deaths.