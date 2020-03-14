News in your town

NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16-team tournaments

The road to the Masters leads nowhere as golf shuts down

Hospitals brace for 'tremendous strain' from new virus

MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training

Coronavirus: Hits keep coming to college sports

Girls prep basketball: ‘We got punched in the face’

Iowa news in brief

Visits halted in federal prisons, immigration centers over virus

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

Bettman: NHL players in isolation while season is on hold

'Right now is strange' - NASCAR and IndyCar call off racing

Italy sets virtuous example with coronavirus ground zero

Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel

USHL commissioner: ‘There’s no playbook on this’

No sign virus is spreading in key Iowa county, official says

Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship

U.S. general: 'Fairly certain' N. Korea has virus

Business fallout: Apple goes online, Delta slashes flights

Some casinos drop buffets, live shows as virus spreads

Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears

Trump declares virus national emergency

Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

Responding to coronavirus concerns, Dubuque County issues emergency declaration

UPDATE: Illinois, Wisconsin governors order statewide school shutdowns

UW-P cancels classes next week due to outbreak, creating 'extended spring break'

Five Flags Center announces Globetrotters, 3 concerts postponed

WD school district suspends all after-school activities over coronavirus

USHL, Fighting Saints suspend hockey season

Iowa Democratic Party delays county conventions, GOP conventions still set for Saturday

Galena officials cancel St. Patrick's Day parade due to virus concerns

Dubuque Bible college announces instruction changes due to outbreak

UPDATE: Growing list of local events canceled, postponed over coronavirus concerns

Gilligan: A message to readers about COVID-19 content

3 local colleges alter schedules due to coronavirus; no changes for Dubuque Community Schools

News in brief

WHO: Don't expect travel bans, 'Mother Nature' to beat virus

Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

Virus testing is a 'failing,' leaving cases uncounted

Brazilian who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump

Global concert industry in flux as coronavirus spreads

Prep sports: MVC cancels indoor meet

Debate moves from Phoenix to DC

Scrubbed: March Madness leads long list of canceled sports

Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread