A line of vehicles waited to greet Hope Krause as she and her friends pulled into the parking lot of Dubuque Senior High School on Saturday.
Members of Krause’s family were there with balloons and signs hung in their windshields wishing her a happy birthday. An occupant of one vehicle waved a birthday cake-shaped flag through the air.
“I was just shocked,” Krause said. “I had no idea. It was so fun.”
While COVID-19 precautions have kept Krause’s family from gathering under one roof for her 19th birthday, which is coming up on Tuesday, they still found a way to celebrate with each other.
“It’s as close as we can get to celebrating together,” said Mary Krause, Hope’s grandmother.
Hope Krause’s stepmother, Aulanda Krause, sent Hope on a scavenger hunt around Dubuque on Saturday, visiting different places that were meaningful to her.
There was a stop at Sageville Elementary School, where Hope went to kindergarten, and a stop at Derby Grange Golf, where Hope first met her stepbrother.
Eventually, Aulanda told Hope to stop by her alma mater, where her grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and siblings all were waiting.
As Hope and her friends pulled into the parking lot, her family members honked their horns loudly. When Hope got out of the car, everyone sang a round of “Happy Birthday.”
Then Hope took a picture outside each vehicle, while the occupants stayed inside.
“Did you see their sign with your face on it?” Aulanda asked, pointing out one of the signs.
“No,” Hope said. “Oh my God.”
Hope’s family often gets together on birthdays, but social distancing precautions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 threw a wrench in this year’s celebrations. However, Aulanda still wanted to find a way for her stepdaughter’s family to get together safely and have fun.
“Everybody’s so scared, I think, and so wrapped up in being nervous about stuff, that I just really wanted to have something fun,” Aulanda said.
She thought the surprise went over well.
“I think just hearing the horns all honking for her, I wish I could play it over again,” she said.
Mary Krause said she was glad to have a way to celebrate her granddaughter’s birthday, even as she and her husband, Tom, have been taking steps to protect themselves from COVID-19.
“It’s perfect that (Aulanda) came up with this idea,” Mary said. “We basically got to see everybody and surprise Hope, too.”
After Hope’s family surprised her at Senior, Aulanda sent each of the vehicles out for a family scavenger hunt around town.
Hope said she enjoyed her surprise birthday celebration.
“I was kind of bummed that my birthday is during this time,” she said. “But now that this has happened, I’m making the best of it for sure.”