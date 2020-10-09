Sixty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,960.
There were 320 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 32,343. That means the county had a positivity rate of 20% during that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 12.2%.
Delaware and Jackson counties reported 12 new cases each in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing their respective totals to 550 and 434. There were five new cases in Clayton County, as its tally climbed to 306. Four new cases were recorded in Jones County for a total of 334.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in any of the five counties. Dubuque County remained at 47, Delaware County stayed at four, and there are still three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers in the five-county area.
Reported cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester ticked up four in the past 24 hours, for a total of 65. Of those reported cases, 41 people have recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained steady with 17 total cases, 14 of whom are recovered.
Likewise, cases reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care were steady at 19, of which seven have recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,225 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 97,095.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,433.