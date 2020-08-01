A local pharmacy chain soon will offer free COVID-19 test sample collection at some of its sites, including locations in Dubuque.
Hartig Drug Co. announced that the program will be offered as a drive-thru service, so participants should not enter the facilities.
"The majority of testing capabilities seem to be emphasized in urban centers, so we look forward to providing free and accessible testing in several of our rural communities," said CEO Charlie Hartig in a press release.
Sample collection will be offered at Hartig locations at:
- Dubuque: 2255 John F. Kennedy Road, starting Aug. 3 from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- Dubuque: 1600 University Ave., starting Aug. 4 from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Dubuque: 2225 Central Ave., starting Aug. 5 from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- Galena, Ill.: 11002 Bartel Blvd., starting Aug. 10 from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- Platteville, Wis.: 180 W. Pine St., starting Aug. 12 from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- Prairie du Chien, Wis.: 101 S. Marquette Road, starting Aug. 6 from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Savanna, Ill.: 218 Chicago Ave., starting Aug. 11 from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
To participate, people must register at DoINeedACovid19Test.com and receive a voucher number in order to schedule an appointment. They will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The sample collection will be conducted by participants, while Hartig "personnel will coach and observe each patient to ensure the test is completed accurately."