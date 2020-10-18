Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were 94 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The new cases came from 253 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 37.2%. The county’s to-date positivity rate increased to 13.4%.
- With 925 new confirmed cases and 2,913 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday was 31.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.4% on Saturday evening.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,643 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 32 from the previous
- day.
- Delaware County reported 18 new cases on just 36 tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 50%. By the TH’s calculations, the two-week positivity rate for Delaware County is at 42.8%. The state website put the rate at 20.1% on Saturday.
- Jackson County reported 14 more cases in that 24-hour span; Clayton County, nine; and Jones County, six.
- The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque continued to have seven cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 73 cases, with 47 now recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 33 cases, with 18 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque continues to have 19 cases, with 16 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered.
- The state had not updated its hospitalizations by county on Saturday evening. Most recently, as of Thursday, Dubuque County had 24; Clayton County, one; Delaware County, five; Jackson County, five; and Jones County, two.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,133 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 106,267 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The related death toll increased by four, moving to 1,527.
- In Wisconsin, the state website began undergoing routine maintenance as of late Friday and continuing through today, and COVID-19 statistics will not updated during that time. Area Wisconsin counties also did not post updated figures as of Saturday evening.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases Saturday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 3,629 new cases Saturday, along with 27 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 339,803 cases and 9,192 deaths.