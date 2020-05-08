PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Parks & Recreation recently announced it will not offer in-person programming through at least the end of June, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an announcement, the department reported that "all enrichment departments" for the City of Platteville were advised by Common Council members to postpone in-person programming until at least July.
"We are currently working on alternative schedules for most of our regular summer offerings," the announcement stated. "If you have previously registered for programming and the new dates do not work for your family, we will be offering account credit or full refunds."