MONTICELLO, Iowa — Monticello Community School District announced this morning that it had received a state waiver to move to remote instruction because of COVID-19.
The district had applied for the waiver earlier this week due to soaring positivity rates in Monticello and all of Jones County. At that time, more than 140 of the district's students were out "for COVID-related reasons."
The district also announced at that time that it would temporarily switch to online learning for today and Friday, Nov. 13, while its application was being considered.
The waiver approved by the Iowa Department of Education allows the district to use online learning through Nov. 24.
"We will closely monitor the public health data in Monticello over the next two weeks, and we hope to be in a position to resume in-person learning on Nov. 30," said Superintendent Brian Jaeger in an announcement.