In Iowa, 601 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 267,748. The statewide death toll stood at 3,589.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,435 new cases today, pushing the total to 458,612.
There were eight additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,425.
In Illinois, 4,699 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 98 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 905,069 cases and 15,299 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)