Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County had two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 70, for a total of 11,115 — or 11.4% of the county’s population.
- There were no additional related deaths in the 10-county region during the 24-hour span.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.1%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.9%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 2.9%; and Jones County, 2.2%.
- Iowa provided new county-level
- hospitalization data Monday. The most-recent figures, as of Saturday afternoon, showed that seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one fewer than on Thursday. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized as of Saturday.
- As of Monday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
- Iowa reported a statewide increase of 206 confirmed cases between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 339,778.
- The state reported one additional death during the 24-hour span, increasing the total to 5,559.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 615,437
- Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 2,919 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 286,590 Iowans were fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 6,336.
- Delaware County health officials are working to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals age 65 and older. If you are a resident of the county age 65 and older and have not received the vaccine, call 563-927-7777 and ask to speak with a COVID vaccine scheduler.
- Clayton County health officials announced Monday vaccine providers will continue to prioritize individuals age 65 and older, as well as individuals belonging to Phase 1B tier groups. Officials ask individuals who are newly eligible for the vaccine to be patient. Officials also anticipate an increase in vaccine doses in the coming weeks.
- Grant County health officials announced Monday due to a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the county will continue to vaccinate only individuals in the 1A category. Officials say they hope to continue vaccinating individuals belonging to groups that became eligible earlier this month after March 15.
- Lafayette County health officials are asking individuals that have contacted the Lafayette County Health Department or Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County to be on a vaccine waiting list and have not scheduled an appointment for a first dose to call the health department at 608-776-4895 or the hospital at 608-776-4466.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 178 additional cases, for a total of 566,871. The state reported no additional related deaths in 24 hours, remaining at 6,481.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,072,650 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 18.4% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,182 cases, increasing the total to 1,199,517. The state reported five additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,767.
- Illinois also reported 2,235,758 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,152,020 were fully vaccinated.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 64,482 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 21.4% of the area’s population.