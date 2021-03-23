Sixteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,580.
The county’s death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Seven additional cases were reported in Delaware County, increasing the county's total to 1,907.
The state reported one additional case each in Clayton and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,618 and 2,127.
The state reported a decrease of one case in Jones County during the 24-hour period, lowering the total number of individuals positive to 2,880.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 492 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 346,310.
The state reported eight additional deaths, increasing the toll to 5,683.