Dubuque County supervisors have scheduled a special meeting for today to potentially vote on an extension of the county’s mask mandate.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m.
The measure, approved unanimously by the county Board of Health on Wednesday, would extend the mandate until June 15 or until people qualifying for a COVID-19 vaccine under the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Phase 1B category have received the vaccine if they want it. That category includes all people who are at least 65 years old.
Supervisors previously stated that they supported extending the mandate if it included a sunset date or benchmark, both of which the Board of Health added. The current mandate has a March 1 sunset, prompting the supervisors to hold this special meeting.
Residents can access the meeting online at https://bit.ly/3sy9ZhP or by phone at 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 986 9620 6263, and the passcode is 226506.