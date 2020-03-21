A second Dubuque County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.
The resident, an adult aged 61 to 80, is one of 23 new confirmed infections in Iowa since Friday. The state now has recorded a total of 68 positive cases.
COVID-19 is a strain of coronavirus that has become a verified global pandemic. No deaths in Iowa have yet been reported, but both Wisconsin and Illinois have confirmed multiple fatalities.
Iowa's urban counties appear to be seeing more positive results. Polk County, which encompasses much of Des Moines, reported four new cases today; Linn County, which includes Cedar Rapids, reported three; and Johnson County, home to Iowa City and the first county in which COVID-19 was confirmed in Iowa, reported five new infections.
Iowa residents who have traveled internationally or domestically for business or vacations "should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days," the governor's notice states.
Reynolds is set to host another press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.