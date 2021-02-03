Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Another COVID-19-related death of a Dubuque County resident was reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the county’s toll to 177. That remains the sixth-highest tally among counties in the state.
- Sixteen additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed in that 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.3% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- During that 14-day span, 23% of new cases were among county residents ages 18 to 29. A total of 20% was in the 30-39 age range, while the third-most-common group was 40 to 49, which accounted for 13% of new cases. Children younger than 18 were fourth, with 12%.
- Ten additional cases in Delaware County were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesdsay, and the county’s 14-day rate dropped to 10%. Clayton County had three new cases and a two-week positivity rate of 6.2%. Jackson County also had three new cases, and its rate fell to 10%. Jones County reported no new cases, and its rate dropped slightly to 12.2%.
- The state did not provide updated county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The latest figures, as of Saturday afternoon, showed eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five; Jackson County, four; Delaware County, three; and Clayton County, two.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had 13 new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 802 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the total climbing to 320,619. There were 13 more deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 4,919.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported six additional cases Tuesday. Lafayette County reported four new cases. The state reported two new cases in Crawford County. Iowa County reported no new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,095 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 544,260. There were 40 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,937.
- In Illinois, the state reported no additional cases in Jo Daviess County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- The statewide total grew by 2,304 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 47 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,130,917 cases and 19,306 deaths.