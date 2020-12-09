A new COVID-19 treatment being administered at Dubuque hospitals aims to reduce the number of local patients who require hospitalization.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital staff recently began administering monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID-19 patients with less severe symptoms, marking their first opportunity to recommend medicine-based treatment for non-hospitalized patients.
Monoclonal antibody infusions are given to people with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at a high risk of being hospitalized later in the course of the virus. The goal of the treatment is to reduce the number of cases that become severe enough to require hospitalization.
The treatment was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration last month. Officials from both MercyOne and Finley said they have been giving out doses for about three weeks.
“If you have mild symptoms now, and if you’re in this high-risk group, you have a higher chance of having severe symptoms or being hospitalized,” MercyOne Pharmacy Director Kara Nadermann said. “What we want patients to know is, although prior to this we didn’t have options for (outpatient) treatment, we do now.”
The infusion uses a medicine called bamlanivimab, which contains synthetic antibodies meant to mimic those found in recovered COVID-19 patients. The medicine is meant to limit the amount of the virus in the body and prevent more severe symptoms from developing.
Finley Pharmacy Director Greg Brosius said quarantining was really the only protocol for those with a less severe case of COVID-19 before the infusion was available.
However, he noted that only those with a higher risk of hospitalization showed benefits from the treatment in early national research. The infusions didn’t make much difference for low-risk patients with mild symptoms.
Research has also shown that the infusion could worsen the condition of patients in hospitals or those with more severe COVID-19 cases, he said. Patients have a 10-day window after their positive COVID-19 test to receive the infusion.
“It’s another tool that we can utilize,” he said. “It’s not going to be a miracle drug for everybody. Those who meet that specific criteria are who it’s going to benefit.”
Nadermann said MercyOne staff have given a couple of doses to patients each weekday since the treatment became available. While it is too early to have data on whether the infusions are reducing hospitalization rates locally, she said an FDA trial reduced the risk of hospitalization from 10% to 3% for high-risk patients.
Brosius said the ability to lessen patient symptoms, therefore keeping them from being hospitalized, is the major benefit of the infusion.
“As hospitals fill up, we’re getting stretched in our resources, and that’s obviously a concern,” he said. “And patients don’t want to be hospitalized, either. If we can prevent that, that’s obviously a very beneficial thing.”
Brosius said Finley staff repurposed a space at the front of the hospital that previously housed the emergency department to be used as a transfusion center. COVID-19 patients coming for the infusion go through a secure entrance and exit point so they don’t interact with the general public, he said.
Patients undergoing the treatment are hooked up to an IV for an hour to receive the infusion, said Jessica Severson, a supervisor in the MercyOne unit where the infusions are given. Then, they must stay at the hospital for another hour for observation.
“I would encourage people to talk to their health care provider to see if they fit any of the criteria,” Severson said. “It could really make a big difference in the disease progression for them. I know we were excited that the opportunity came to us. We’re excited to be able to offer this to our community.”