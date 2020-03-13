GALENA, Ill. -- Galena's acclaimed St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled due to fears over the nationwide spread of a respiratory virus.
The Galena Elks Lodge, in conjunction with City of Galena officials, made the decision to cancel the Saturday parade in order to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order Thursday that all public events attracting more than 1,000 people be postponed.
However, the Shamrock Shimmy 5K still will be held Saturday morning. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Galena Elks Lodge, 123 N. Main St.
Pritzker's decision is in line with efforts being taken across the country to stem the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has a confirmed presence in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.