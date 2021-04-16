Eighteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the number of cases in the county to 13,127.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Clayton County in that time period, increasing the county's total to 1,666.
Two new cases each were reported in Delaware and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,025 and 2,930.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total remained at 2,178.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 359,145, an increase of 468 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported eight additional related deaths, raising the toll to 5,878.