The State of Iowa soared past 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, while Dubuque County's total increased by 141 from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The state's total stood at 203,033 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 4,346 from 24 hours earlier. The state's related death toll stood at 2,127, an increase of 25 in the same time period.
Dubuque County's confirmed case count rose to 8,410 as of 11 a.m. today, and one additional related death in the county was reported, so that toll stood at 89.
One additional related death each also was reported in Delaware County, which has had 21, and Jones County, which has had 10. The counts for Clayton County (four) and Jackson County (eight) remained unchanged.
Jones County had 46 additional cases in that 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 2,110. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 235 COVID-19-positive inmates, a total of three inmate deaths and 37 positive staff as of Thursday afternoon, the last time that the information was updated.
Jackson County had 28 new cases, so its count moved to 1,300. Delaware County had 26 more confirmed, so its tally stood at 1,305. Clayton County added 25 more, moving to 945.
The state this morning is reporting another local long-term-care center with an outbreak. Thirty-four cases have been confirmed at Great River Care Center in McGregor, with two residents already recovered.
Several other local centers with previously disclosed outbreaks had significant jumps in their case counts as of 11 a.m., compared to 24 hours earlier. The local facilities with outbreaks are:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases (six more) and 38 recovered (13 more).
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 13 cases (one more) and five recovered (no change).
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- 70 cases (64 more) and 41 recovered (39 more).
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 11 cases (four more) and three recovered (one more).
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases (no change) and 65 recovered (one more).
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- eight cases (one more) and four recovered (one more).
- Anamosa Care Center -- 57 cases (19 more) and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 28 cases (22 more) and none recovered.
- Elkader Care Center -- 22 cases (17 more) and five recovered (four more).