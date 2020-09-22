The American Rivers Conference announced Monday that it was suspending all winter sports until at least Jan. 1, following a unanimous vote by the conference’s President’s Council.
The announcement comes less than a week after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference voted to postpone its winter sports seasons until at least 2021.
The A-R-C, which includes Loras College and the University of Dubuque, sponsors five winter sports: men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field.
The conference’s decision is for all competition, including games, scrimmages and joint practices. However, it does not prohibit those programs from practicing. Indoor track and field programs can begin practice immediately; basketball and wrestling teams must wait until Oct. 1 to begin practice.
The league expects to release schedules for previously postponed fall seasons for football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer no later than Sept. 30.