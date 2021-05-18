Dubuque City Council members on Monday night unanimously supported a move that could lead to the repealing of the city’s mask mandate this week.
Council members voted, 7-0, to direct city staff to draft an ordinance that would end the requirement that residents 3 years and older wear face masks in public. Council members anticipate meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, to then consider that measure. Only a vote by council then would end the mandate.
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell added that the mask mandate repeal would not officially take effect until the ordinance is published in the Telegraph Herald.
The move follows the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors’ decision on Friday to end its own county face mask ordinance, following a change in guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that stated fully vaccinated individuals would not need a face covering in public in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dubuque City Council members adopted the face mask ordinance in August in response to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city.
On Monday, several council members expressed optimism over the number of people in Dubuque County being vaccinated against the coronavirus and suggested the mask mandate be repealed as soon as possible.
“People who are still comfortable wearing a mask can still wear a mask,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh, later adding, “I think we should fully rescind this ordinance at this time.”
Brumwell explained to the council that the mandate could not be immediately repealed because an ordinance to end it was not on Monday’s meeting agenda. She added that the soonest the ordinance could be voted on is Wednesday evening.
Prior to the discussion, multiple residents spoke during public comment to insist that the council rescind the mask mandate.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for Dubuque, said COVID-19 appears to be on the decline in Dubuque County.
As of Monday, nearly 60% of Dubuque County residents who are at least 16 years old were vaccinated, while the 14-day average positivity rate remained below 2%.
“For the first time in just about forever, all of the data points were pretty much good news,” Corrigan said.
Council Member David Resnick said he believes it is important for the city to be consistent with Dubuque County regarding its approach to enforcing the wearing of face masks.
“We need to try to be consistent,” he said. “I do think we need to take action on this.”
Council Member Ric Jones said rescinding the ordinance still allows property and business owners the right to require face masks on their properties.
“In no way does this diminish the property rights of business owners that still want you to wear a mask,” he said. “This is still their decision.”
Council Member Danny Sprank offered that the mask mandate be kept in place until the end of the school year.
“I personally would be fine to at least wait until school is out, but if it happens tonight, it is what it is,” he said.