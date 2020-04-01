Authorities said an intoxicated driver told a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department sergeant that he had COVID-19, then purposefully coughed on him.
John T. Breitbach, 52, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Monday on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated and was cited with driving while his license was revoked, speeding and having an open container of alcohol. Breitbach subsequently was arrested on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations.
Court documents state that Breitbach was spotted driving north at 89 mph in a 55-mph zone between St. Donatus and Key West, prompting authorities to pull him over.
Breitbach was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to have blood drawn, and he told Sgt. Tim Kelly that “he has the coronavirus and then purposefully coughed” on Kelly, according to documents.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Kelly will be required to maintain documentation of temperature checks before and after each of his shifts for the next 14 days.
“If he becomes symptomatic during his shift, he will be sent home to self-isolate,” Kennedy wrote.
Kennedy wrote that when “we have an inmate we know, or believe, has an infectious disease, and our employees are exposed to their bodily fluids, we request a body fluid sample — generally, blood — from the inmate for testing.”
Deputies wear masks and have gloves when dealing with possibly infected people.
“Unfortunately, that is the best we can do,” Kennedy wrote. “Any type of gown would cover their equipment, possibly making it inaccessible in the moment of greatest need, so I do not see that as a viable option for us.”