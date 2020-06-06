Illinois high school athletes will be allowed to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning sessions beginning today.
The Illinois High School Association released its much-anticipated “Return to Play” guidelines for prep athletics on Friday afternoon after nearly three months of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IHSA initially hoped to release the guidelines earlier this week.
The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee developed the guidelines, and Illinois Department of Public Health approved them. The guidelines will remain in place until the IHSA or the Illinois Department of Health announces further action.
“I commend the IHSA SMAC for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership and refuses to compromise safety,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release. “The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to re-acclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”
The guidelines are limited to strength and conditioning and no skill-of-sport training components. They detail the allowable activities for student-athletes and coaches, as well as safety precautions and social distancing protocols.
Student-athletes will be limited to three hours of participation per day. They will be asked to maintain social distancing of at least six feet or wear a protective mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. Groups will be limited to 10 or fewer participants.
“These guidelines fulfill the IHSA’s twin commitments to interscholastic sports and the health of the interscholastic athletes that play them,” said SMAC member Dr. Preston Wolin, the Surgeon/Director of Sports Medicine at Chicago Center for Orthopedics. “The SMAC has taken into account both the most recent news about the virus, and the opinions of experts across the country. Both the SMAC and the Board will continue to monitor events and medical opinions as time moves forward.”
School districts will determine what activities will be permitted, and they are encouraged to work with local health departments regarding current restrictions before beginning offseason programs. The IHSA encouraged outdoor workouts to reduce the risk of transmissions.
An IHSA member school will not be permitted to conduct workouts unless they have received school district approval and are located in a Health Region that is currently in at least Phase 3 of the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan.