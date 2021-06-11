PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In a response to falling coronavirus infections, the Platteville School District has adopted a “mask friendly” policy for people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The policy, which took effect this week, drops the requirement that all students and adults must wear masks on school grounds.
Now, incoming seventh graders, older students and adults can, but are not required to, wear masks.
Meanwhile, sixth graders and younger students must wear masks inside classrooms.
“Our current context allows us to maintain the adjustments,” Superintendent Jim Boebel told school board members this week. “We have not had a positive case since May 4. The levels in Grant County are low. The levels in our district are low.”
The mask requirement has been dropped for all students and adults while they are outdoors.
The policy change comes before the district begins its summer school enrichment program Monday, June 14. About 330 students have enrolled.
Whether a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination will not factor into masking requirements, nor will students, staff or visitors be asked whether they have obtained one.
Boebel said the district retains the right to change its mask policy and will assess the situation before August summer school and the fall semester.
Throughout the pandemic, the district has required mask wearing, a protocol that has generated impassioned public comment at public meetings and on social media. A handful of parents vented their frustration this week.
“The rates of children getting severely sick from COVID is low, and that means it is time to move a new way of learning and get somewhat back to normal," said district resident Elizabeth Brande.
The new mask policy represents a departure from an earlier proposal the district considered, which would have made the school grounds mask optional for all students except when groups gather indoors for a period of 15 minutes or more and are unable to physically distance.
The district would have left it to instructors to determine when situations called for mask wearing, a prospect that made school board members uncomfortable.
“We are a mere months away from the finish line,” said Board Member Vikki Peterson. “The (former) plan passes the buck to teachers to make controversial decisions about when and if masks should be worn with little accountability.”
Peterson later told the Telegraph Herald that the revised policy “is much more in line” with what she feels “is the safest course for kids,” especially “those who can’t be vaccinated yet.”
Currently in the U.S., children 12 and older can obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, but not those who are younger.
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recently told reporters that he is hopeful that children of any age will be able to obtain the vaccine by the end of the calendar year.
Young children are less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19, but they can become infected and spread the coronavirus to others.
About 1% of all COVID-19 cases among Wisconsin youth ages 19 and younger resulted in hospitalization, according to state data. Comparatively, a quarter of adults 70 and older who contracted COVID-19 were hospitalized.