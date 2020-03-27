ELKADER, Iowa — Central Community School District officials announced Thursday that all facilities now are closed to non-essential workers and visitors.
Superintendent Nick Trenkamp made the announcement in a post on social media. It cites the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Clayton County, which was announced Thursday, as the reason for the restriction, which includes athletic facilities and playgrounds. Trenkamp states that the Elkader Police Department will enforce the order. The district office will remain open to visitors who have an approved appointment.