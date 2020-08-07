Get ready to mask up Dubuque, if you haven't already.
Effective Saturday, Aug. 8, but with enforcement beginning Monday, Aug. 10, every person in the City of Dubuque 3 years of age and older, with limited exceptions, must wear a face covering in public, including in pharmacies, grocery and retail stores.
The ordinance also applies to all schools, according to a city official.
Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously Thursday to approve a mask requirement in the hopes it will create a stronger, unified response to COVID-19 and curb a resurgence in virus activity.
"Hospitalization rates are dangerously rising, and another concern of mine is health care workers themselves that I've known are being sidelined by COVID-19 at an alarming rate," City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said.
Here's what you need to know.
Who has to wear a mask?
Everyone 3 years of age and older must wear a covering that covers the persons nose and mouth, with limited exceptions. Those exceptions include anyone who has difficulty breathing, is on oxygen therapy or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance. Also exempt from wearing a face mask is anyone directed by a medical, legal or behavioral health professionals not to wear face coverings.
Students participating in co-curricular activities according to Iowa High School Athletic Association rules for wearing face coverings are also exempt, as are police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel. However, they are encouraged to wear a face mask, if possible.
When do I have to wear a mask?
A face covering is required in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining six feet of social distance is not possible. That includes, but is not limited to, wearing a mask at the grocery stores, pharmacy, hardware store and out shopping. Masks are also required on all city transit buses and when riding in taxis, ride share or private care service, or carpooling.
A person does not have to wear a mask if alone or with members of their household. Face masks are also not required while seated and in the process of eating or drinking at an establishment, "or while obtaining a service that would require temporary removal of the person's face covering," such as visiting the dentist.
People running, jogging, biking or otherwise exercising "at moderate or high intensity" are also exempt.
Why do I have to wear a mask?
Because virus activity in Dubuque and Dubuque County has surged as businesses have reopened and more people congregate, leading to increasing positivity and hospitalization rates in recent weeks.
And the action comes a week after a White House report labeled the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County as a "red zone" for heightened virus activity. Among the White House task force’s recommendations is "ensure that all business retailers and personal services require masks and can safely social distance." It also recommended individuals "wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance."
Public health and infectious-disease experts are in near-unanimous agreement, and multiple studies have verified that face coverings are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
Local businesses leaders, educators, state lawmakers and medical and public health officials have also called for a citywide mask order as students prepare to head back to school and small businesses struggle to remain open as the virus has spread among employees and customers.
On Wednesday, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to ask Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to subdelegate her authority to local municipalities to enact mask mandates "as they deem best for their individual communities," said Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover.
"The chamber believes public health is economic health, and we want our businesses and economy to be able to stay open," she said.
Grover, in her letter to Reynolds, adds: "This is not a decision made in haste or politics. It is a decision based on the best interests of public health and economic welfare and allowing those local leaders who understand the needs of our communities best to act accordingly. ... Our businesses cannot risk nor afford another potential shutdown."
What if I don't wear a mask?
Volations will "be processed similarly to a parking ticket" with a $10 fine that increases to $15 after 30 days unpaid, said City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Enforcement would fall to the police department, with response prioritized based on other pending calls for service at the time, according to city officials.
Officers will offer masks to offer individuals who don’t have a mask. And masks will be available to the public at the city’s six fire stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., depending on staff availability.
If those efforts fail, officers' next actions could lead to the person being issued a civil citation, which can be appealed within 10 days to the police department.
Businesses have always had the right to refuse service to individuals who do not comply with the business’ rules. Under the ordinance, should a customer refuse to wear a mask and push the issue, an individual could also be charged with trespassing should police be called, according to city officials.
Beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, residents and businesses can report a violation of the mask ordinance by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 563-589-4415.
What's required of businesses?
Businesses open to the public must post sign at each entrance instructing customers of the legal obligation to wear a face covering as required by the ordinance while inside the business.
"No business open to the public may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter its premises unless the customer is wearing a face covering as required by this ordinance," according to the newly passed mandate.
Businesses have always had the right to refuse service to individuals who do not comply with the business’s rules. Under the ordinance, should a customer refuse to wear a mask and push the issue, an individual could also be charged with trespassing should police be called, according to city officials.
How long do I have to wear a mask?
Unclear. The ordinance has no specific endpoint and stands until it's rescinded, which was a point of concern and debate among council members Thursday.
Council members receive a report about virus activity in Dubuque County at every regular council meeting -- or twice a month -- in addition to a monthly work session dedicated to COVID-19 response.
"At any one of those times, the council could say, 'Alright, based on the information we're receiving about the impact of COVID-19 on our community, we're prepared to rescind that ordinance," Van Milligen said.