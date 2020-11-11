Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- There were 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the tri-state region as of Tuesday evening. Dubuque County had four deaths from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing its total to 73. Grant County, Wis., reported three new deaths on Tuesday. Delaware County had two more deaths in that 24-hour period, and Jones County, one.
- An additional 107 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 22.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,607 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 19 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County had 51 additional cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. A total of 490 inmate cases have been reported, as well as one inmate death and 51 staff cases. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 43.7% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the highest in the state.
- Jackson County had 25 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 30.6% at that time — the fifth-highest in Iowa.
- Clayton County increased by 21 cases, and its positivity rate was at 26.3%.
- Delaware County had 14 new cases and a positivity rate of 24.3%.
- The state now is tracking outbreaks at nine area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, they were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 74 cases (+6) and 12 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care — 35 cases, 29 recovered. ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases (+1), three recovered. Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 20 cases, 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered. Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered. Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered. New to the list Tuesday was Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center with six cases.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization information released by the state was from Monday. The data shows 43 Dubuque County residents hospitalized; 15 Clayton County residents; nine Delaware County residents; 27 Jackson County residents and 15 Jones County residents.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 3,900 to reach 161,804. The state’s related death toll increased by 24 to 1,874.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 52 new cases Tuesday; Iowa County, 43; Lafayette County, 34; and Crawford County, 13.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 7,073 new cases, pushing the total to 278,843. There were 66 additional related deaths, so the count moved to 2,395.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had 73 additional cases.
- Statewide, there were 12,623 new confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 79 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 511,183 cases along with 10,289 deaths.