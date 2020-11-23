In Iowa, 1,678 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 211,740.
Iowa's statewide related death toll increased by 13 in the same time period, to reach 2,205.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,095 new cases today, pushing the total to 357,771.
There were six additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,011.
In Illinois, 8,322 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 47 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 664,620 cases and 11,552 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)