SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.
Lee Brice
Buy Now

Country singer Lee Brice performs at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

 JESSICA REILLY

A country music star's return trip to Dubuque has been rescheduled, Five Flags Center officials announced today. 

Lee Brice will perform at the center on Nov. 12, according to a press release. He previously was slated to perform May 7, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tickets purchased for the original performance date will be honored at the November show and do not need to be exchanged. 

Brice has recorded a half-dozen chart-topping hits, including "A Woman Like You," "Drinking Class" and "Rumor." More than 1,500 fans watched him perform at the Dubuque civic center in February 2018. 

Tags