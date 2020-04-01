A country music star's return trip to Dubuque has been rescheduled, Five Flags Center officials announced today.
Lee Brice will perform at the center on Nov. 12, according to a press release. He previously was slated to perform May 7, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets purchased for the original performance date will be honored at the November show and do not need to be exchanged.
Brice has recorded a half-dozen chart-topping hits, including "A Woman Like You," "Drinking Class" and "Rumor." More than 1,500 fans watched him perform at the Dubuque civic center in February 2018.