Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted mask and social distancing mandates without conferring first with public health officials in her own administration, according to lawmakers who spoke Monday with public health officials.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, participated in the call with Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Who is, if not the IDPH, consulting the governor on the decisions about public health in our state?” James asked when reached Monday by the Telegraph Herald. “Iowans need to know what’s happening in the halls of our Capitol. Iowans want transparency. They want a governor they can trust is making decisions on their well-being.”
Reynolds released a new public health proclamation on Friday afternoon that lifted mask requirements and limits on the number of people who could gather in bars and restaurants as of Sunday.
The ending of mitigation measures caught many by surprise given that Iowa still has a high positivity rate compared to other states and has fallen to last place in the nation in delivering the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
“We asked the Iowa Department of Public Health if they had input into the governor’s decision to lift the mask mandate on Friday and they said they had not,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, another Democrat who participated in the meeting. “I just can’t understand why the governor would lift that when we still have such a low percentage of vaccinations completed.”
James said Garcia told the group of Democrats that the IDPH had been consulted before most other pandemic response decisions by the governor.
“I’m not in those discussions. I’m not behind those closed doors,” James said. “But it is concerning when there is a regular rhythm of discussing this with public health experts, then that stops when she decided to do this — which was huge. This is a major health decision that she made.”
James chalked the call up to a “political calculation.”
Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said the lifting of coronavirus mitigation measures correlates with a reduction in virus activity in the state.
“The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations,” he said in a statement.
On Monday, the White House COVID Response Team said states should not ease restrictions now because new variants of the coronavirus that spread more easily and are potentially more deadly are now circulating.
“We have yet to control this pandemic. We still have this emergent threat of variants, and I would just simply discourage any of those activities. We really need to keep all of the mitigation measures at play here if we’re really going to get control of this pandemic,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Iowa had distributed at least one dose to 7,529 people per 100,000, a rate of 7.5% of the population, the lowest rate among all U.S. states.
The state has received 510,550 doses from the federal government and has administered 328,412 doses, CDC data indicated.
Iowa is fifth from the bottom of states measured by the number of doses administered per 100,000 people.
While the virus spread has slowed and hospitalizations are down in recent weeks, Iowa still has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 26.41%, the highest in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.