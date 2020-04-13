Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced 123 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The new cases include two more in Jones County, pushing its total to 10.
The statewide total now sits at 1,710, with more than one-third of those cases having been reported in Linn County, 258 cases; Johnson County, 210; and Polk County, 195.
With no new cases reported today, Dubuque County's total remains 35. Seven cases have been confirmed in Clayton County, four in Jackson County and two in Delaware County.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported today -- one in Linn County and one in Muscatine County. The statewide total now is 43 deaths.