Five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s total to 12,450.
There were no additional related deaths confirmed in the county, and the toll remained 196, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Delaware County had one additional case during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 1,863.
Jackson County also had one additional case, giving it 2,103.
The state lowered Jones County’s total by one, giving the county 2,850 total cases as of 11 a.m.
Clayton County had no additional cases, and its total remained 1,601.
There were no additional related deaths in the 24-hour period in any of those four counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the 10 still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa had 335 additional cases, for a total of 339,209.
The state had six additional related deaths, for a total of 5,558.