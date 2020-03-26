The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin continued to surge Wednesday.
With 128 new cases, Wisconsin’s total climbed by 28%. That included two more cases in Iowa County, bringing its total to three.
One case has been reported in Grant County and none in Crawford and Lafayette counties.
The state now has 585 confirmed cases. Six people have died.
More than 10,000 people tested have not had the virus.
The Illinois total climbed by another 21%, with 330 new cases. The state now has 1,865 total cases, including one in Jo Daviess County. Nineteen people have died.
About 11,500 people have been tested in the state, though it’s unclear how many of those test results have been received.
In Iowa, 21 new cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 145. The increase represented a 17% increase from Tuesday.
Dubuque County still has six cases, while none have been confirmed in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties. One person has died — a Dubuque County resident age 61 to 80.
There have been 2,578 negative tests.
For detailed state maps on case numbers, go to TelegraphHerald.com.