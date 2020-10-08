Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One more COVID-19-
- related death was reported in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the county’s toll to 47. The county death toll has climbed by six since Sept. 30.
- The state website had not yet been updated to reflect the two additional deaths recorded in Delaware County as of Monday afternoon, according to an update by Delaware County Public Health. It reported that there now have been six such deaths. Other area Iowa counties remain at three deaths each.
- Dubuque County reported 79 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- The county reported 286 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 27.6%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 12.1%.
- With 880 new confirmed cases and 3,396 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday stood at 25.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.4%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,458 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of seven from the previous day.
- Delaware County added 18 new cases in the 24-hour period; Jackson County added seven new cases; Clayton County added five; and Jones County, three.
- The state continues to track COVID-19 outbreaks at three area long-term-care facilities. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by four to 61, and lists 38 people recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remains at 17 cases, with 14 recovered; and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remains at 19 cases, with seven recovered.
- The state reported
- Wednesday on hospitalizations by county as of Tuesday. Dubuque County has 28; Clayton County, one; Delaware County, eight; Jackson County, two; Jones County, two.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,047 during the 24-hour span to reach 94,615.
- Iowa’s death toll increased by 15 to 1,415.
- Hy-Vee announced Wednesday it would expand COVID-19 testing to more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region, including the Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St. The tests are free and administered at the Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru.
Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number and appointment time.
- Each location is offering testing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Patients can visit www.doineedacovid19test.com for testing hours and registration.
- Grant County added 37 cases Wednesday, and 113 new tests for a one-day positivity rate of 32.7%.
- Lafayette County reported nine new cases; Iowa County added six more; Crawford County’s cases climbed by one.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,319 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 138,698. There were 16 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,415. There were 18 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,399.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported six additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,630 new cases Wednesday, along with 42 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 307,641 cases and 8,878 deaths.